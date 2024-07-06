Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 808 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 945,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

