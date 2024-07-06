Tanager Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,173 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.