Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 3,530 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 347,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 669,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

