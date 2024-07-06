Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

