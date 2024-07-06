Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) versus Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Head-To-Head Survey

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$198.64 million ($1.87) -0.61 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.64) -1.78

Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Invivyd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invivyd and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -93.58% -79.93% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -76.38% -64.75%

Volatility & Risk

Invivyd has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invivyd and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Invivyd currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 885.51%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 413.70%. Given Invivyd’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Invivyd on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

