Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

THC stock opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

