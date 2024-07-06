Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla stock opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 599,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $150,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,981,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $495,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

