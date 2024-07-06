The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

