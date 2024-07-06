The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.62.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $464.71 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day moving average is $413.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.