The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $32.09 during trading hours on Friday. 5,200,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

