The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 149,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $248,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
PG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
