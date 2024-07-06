The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 8,550,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

