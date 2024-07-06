Threshold Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $198.82 million and $8.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,768.47 or 0.99816890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068161 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01896033 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,932,571.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.