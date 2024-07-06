Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
