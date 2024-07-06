Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.