Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $898.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

