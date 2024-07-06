U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

