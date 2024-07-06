Ultra Market Cap Hits $33.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and $741,190.16 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,825.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00582783 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08828009 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,213,009.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

