Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Hits $4.78 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.97 or 0.00013891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $136.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00111664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.72047669 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $216,762,303.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

