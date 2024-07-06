United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.35. 3,237,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

