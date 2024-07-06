USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.86 million and approximately $333,122.59 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00587454 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064571 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000155 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.78721216 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $296,748.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

