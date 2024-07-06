VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stake Boosted by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.67% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 625,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

