VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 771,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,252. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.