Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.92. 108,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,422. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

