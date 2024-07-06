Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.91. The company had a trading volume of 512,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $597.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

