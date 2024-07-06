Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Lifted by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 57,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.