Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.