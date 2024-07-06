Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. 1,251,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

