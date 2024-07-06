Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. 314,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

