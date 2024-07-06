Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,621,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $426,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $510.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.69. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
