Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,913,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

