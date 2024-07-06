Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.96. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

