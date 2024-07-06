Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

