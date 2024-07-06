Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 476 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.86. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 387 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 509 ($6.44).

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

