Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The company has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.