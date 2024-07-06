Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

