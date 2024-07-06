Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 14,232 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.79. 265,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

