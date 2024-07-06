Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,355,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 2,129,744 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

