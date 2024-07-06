Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,897. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.