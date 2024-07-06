Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 569,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.