Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 830,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.74. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

