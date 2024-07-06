Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Assurant comprises approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Assurant by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Assurant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 1.6 %

AIZ stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. 815,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,963. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.42 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

