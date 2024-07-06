Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,116 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

DELL stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 8,901,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909,486. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock worth $823,448,406. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

