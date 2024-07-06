Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 6,581 Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 1.98% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth $403,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

AAPD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 293,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

