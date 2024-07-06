Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 6,581 Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDFree Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 1.98% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth $403,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

AAPD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 293,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.