Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after acquiring an additional 202,139 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 952,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

