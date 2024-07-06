Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

