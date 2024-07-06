Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

