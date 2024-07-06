Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 583.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,646. The stock has a market cap of $400.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

