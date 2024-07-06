Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $145.38.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

