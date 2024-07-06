Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,847,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,721 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.